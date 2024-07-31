Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

GDDY opened at $143.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.36 and its 200-day moving average is $126.46. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. Analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,300,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,300,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,855,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

