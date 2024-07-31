Bessemer Group Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 57.5% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

