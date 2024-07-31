Bessemer Group Inc. Has $31,000 Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $265.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.21. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $276.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

