Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 285.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $8,057,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 329,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

ASB opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

