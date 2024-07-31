Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

NYSE ELS opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

