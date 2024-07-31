Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 119.8% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGG

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.