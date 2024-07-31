BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after buying an additional 2,371,401 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

