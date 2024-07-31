BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.94

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 4483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven K. Galson bought 21,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $283,014.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after buying an additional 2,371,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,278,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,491 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

