BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 27,528 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,241,736 shares in the company, valued at $393,252,586. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $148,866.90.

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0885 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

