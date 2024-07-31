Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.73. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 210,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

