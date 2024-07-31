Blue Owl Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 12,289 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 694% compared to the typical volume of 1,547 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,199,000 after purchasing an additional 250,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,754,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,529,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,526 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

