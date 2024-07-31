Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,242. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.