Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $105.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BPMC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $107.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,242. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.