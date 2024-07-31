BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.8 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of BCVVF opened at C$8.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.63. BOC Aviation has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$8.68.

BOC Aviation Company Profile

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

