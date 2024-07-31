BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.8 days.
BOC Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of BCVVF opened at C$8.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.63. BOC Aviation has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$8.68.
BOC Aviation Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BOC Aviation
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.