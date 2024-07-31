Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

