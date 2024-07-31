Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in National Grid were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in National Grid by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.4939 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

