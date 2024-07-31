Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 819,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Argus increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,273 shares of company stock worth $1,773,778. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

