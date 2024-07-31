Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

