Bokf Na Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bokf Na raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.