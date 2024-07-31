Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 791.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 876,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 87,456 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 563,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 13.8% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,791,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 216,705 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

