Bokf Na Invests $144,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,971,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,449,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 2.5 %

COKE opened at $1,140.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,044.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $923.28. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $614.22 and a 1-year high of $1,144.00. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.