Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

SSTK opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

