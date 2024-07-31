Bokf Na Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

