Bokf Na Raises Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 274.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $67.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $132,063.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,903.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.