Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 301.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Targa Resources by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 802.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 71.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,758,000 after purchasing an additional 428,276 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $138.28.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

