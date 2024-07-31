Bokf Na Sells 1,782 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.9 %

BBVA stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

