Bokf Na Trims Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,495,000 after acquiring an additional 299,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 113,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $48.18.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

