Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Aegon were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEG. UBS Group cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:AEG opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.96.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

