BRC (BRCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. BRC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Price Performance

Shares of BRCC opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRCC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRCC

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.