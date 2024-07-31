BRC (BRCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. BRC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BRC Price Performance
Shares of BRCC opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.14.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
