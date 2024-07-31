Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY24 guidance at $3.00-3.20 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $122.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.