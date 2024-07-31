Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $63.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,362,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,938,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 657.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 136,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 118,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

