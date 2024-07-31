BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.30. BrightView has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BrightView by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BrightView by 977.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

