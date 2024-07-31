BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get BrightView alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BV

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BrightView

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BrightView by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BrightView by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BrightView by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.