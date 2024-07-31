BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BrightView from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE:BV opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.30. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BrightView by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BrightView by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BrightView by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

