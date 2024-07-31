British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,759.17

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,759.17 ($35.49) and last traded at GBX 2,755.48 ($35.44), with a volume of 14102671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,729 ($35.10).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.45) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.45) to GBX 3,450 ($44.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,478.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,403.80. The stock has a market cap of £61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,076 ($26.70) per share, with a total value of £8,989.08 ($11,563.00). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 445 shares of company stock valued at $928,236. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

