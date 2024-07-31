Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target at $77.82

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.27.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,892 shares of company stock worth $8,125,323 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after purchasing an additional 345,189 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after acquiring an additional 433,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

