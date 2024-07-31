Brokers Issue Forecasts for Roblox Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Roblox’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RBLX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $718,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,050.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Roblox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.3% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

