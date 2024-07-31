Brokers Offer Predictions for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

