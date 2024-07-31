Brokers Set Expectations for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

