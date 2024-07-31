Brokers Set Expectations for Crocs, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.08. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 521,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

