Brokers Set Expectations for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$121.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.99. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$88.61 and a 52-week high of C$122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 2.09.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.441 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.46%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

