Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Shares Gap Down to $31.36

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $30.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 36,522 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 560,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

