Brunner (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,335.37

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,335.37 ($17.18) and traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($18.01). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($17.88), with a volume of 68,637 shares.

Brunner Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £600.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,463.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,335.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,286.30.

Get Brunner alerts:

Brunner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Brunner’s payout ratio is 2,421.05%.

Brunner Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.