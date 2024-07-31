Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northcoast Research raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

