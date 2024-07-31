Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0972 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Build Bond Innovation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BFIX opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.73.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Build Bond Innovation ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in the Coming Quarters
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- PayPal Earnings Reveal Undervalued Stock: Here’s the Scoop
Receive News & Ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.