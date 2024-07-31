Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0972 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Build Bond Innovation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BFIX opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

