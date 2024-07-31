Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 12,430,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Bumble has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.84.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

