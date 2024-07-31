Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after buying an additional 578,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 33.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,743,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $128,092,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $114.61 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

