Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,688.3 days.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

