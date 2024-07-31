Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $3,034,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $258.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.80.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

