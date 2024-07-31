Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Butterfly Network to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 179.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of BFLY opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

About Butterfly Network

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $56,855.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,699,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,495.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 76,668 shares of company stock worth $72,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Featured Stories

